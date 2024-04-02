Head to Head Contrast: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $9.25 billion 1.62 $854.00 million $7.49 17.99 Aclarion $60,000.00 13.26 -$7.07 million N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 2 0 2.18 Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quest Diagnostics and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $144.18, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Aclarion.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 9.23% 15.79% 7.40% Aclarion -5,433.03% -724.93% -220.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Aclarion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

