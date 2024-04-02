Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.
Healthcare Trust Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of HTIA opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
