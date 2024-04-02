Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

HTIA stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

