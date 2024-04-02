Healthcare Trust, Inc. (HTIA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 15th

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:HTIA opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

