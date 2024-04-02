HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $108.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

HQY opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,915. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

