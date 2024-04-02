Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.25. 101,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,748,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.43 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
