Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

HSIC traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 322,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

