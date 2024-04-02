Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 572,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

