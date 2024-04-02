Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.32 Per Share

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.3239 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of HESAY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $264.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.