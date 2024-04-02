Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.32 Per Share

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.3239 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
Shares of HESAY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $264.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75.
