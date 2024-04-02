Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

