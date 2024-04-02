HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 375,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

HF Foods Group Trading Down 2.9 %

HFFG stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.87 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 646.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

