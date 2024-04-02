HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 375,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
HF Foods Group Trading Down 2.9 %
HFFG stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.87 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
