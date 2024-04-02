HI Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, HI has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $226,753.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.98 or 0.99974493 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00133927 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053391 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $212,424.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

