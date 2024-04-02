HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.15. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 12,943 shares.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.63.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $301.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 89.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,382,000 after buying an additional 6,571,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,576 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,396,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

