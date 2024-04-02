Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Highwoods Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.