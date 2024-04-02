Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases 114 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.16. 953,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,316. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

