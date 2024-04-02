Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.15.

Home Depot Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $367.97 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.40. The company has a market capitalization of $364.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

