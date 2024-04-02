Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFBL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.