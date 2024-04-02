Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Raised by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

