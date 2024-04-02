Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Horizon Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.