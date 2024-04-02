Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.97 and last traded at $144.97. Approximately 4,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 84,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.27. The stock has a market cap of $885.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 58.22% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

