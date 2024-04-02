Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 810.83 ($10.18).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.67) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.41) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.86) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.91) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,242.73). In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.91) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,242.73). Also, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £153.09 ($192.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,459.23). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,020 shares of company stock worth $3,750,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

HWDN opened at GBX 906.80 ($11.38) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 605 ($7.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 908.60 ($11.41). The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 829.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

