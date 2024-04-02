Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 810.83 ($10.18).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.67) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.41) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.86) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Howden Joinery Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
HWDN opened at GBX 906.80 ($11.38) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 605 ($7.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 908.60 ($11.41). The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 829.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.