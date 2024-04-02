Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Raised by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. 759,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

