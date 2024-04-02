Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $356.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUM. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.16.

NYSE HUM traded down $45.45 on Tuesday, hitting $306.00. 8,318,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

