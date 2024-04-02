Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

