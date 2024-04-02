ICON One Day Volume Reaches $20.05 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $305.77 million and $20.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 987,439,841 coins and its circulating supply is 987,439,878 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 987,434,952.047893. The last known price of ICON is 0.31703126 USD and is down -10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $23,423,538.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

