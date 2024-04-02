IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,500 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 855,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Get IDEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEX Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in IDEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.