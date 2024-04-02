IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 910,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IGC Pharma by 47.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGC Pharma Trading Up 30.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IGC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 1,898,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IGC Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:IGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,163.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

