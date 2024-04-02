Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 1,165,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,266,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Infinera by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,281,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,750,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,564,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Infinera by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,927,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

