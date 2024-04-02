Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.44% of Ingevity worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE NGVT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 205,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -209.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingevity

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.