Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. 40,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

