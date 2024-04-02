Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. 40,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $94.68.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingles Markets
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ingles Markets
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What are earnings reports?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.