Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. 40,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

