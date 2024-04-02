InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.15. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,231.64 per share, with a total value of $1,081,379.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,948,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,062. Insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

