InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.15. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
