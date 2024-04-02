Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £12,330 ($15,478.28).

LON:CBG traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 402.20 ($5.05). The stock had a trading volume of 831,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,518. The company has a market cap of £605.27 million, a PE ratio of 429.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 411.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 655.53. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.53).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBG shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.81) to GBX 425 ($5.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.81) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.35) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.71) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.25).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

