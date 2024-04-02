Insider Buying: CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Insider Buys 2,900 Shares of Stock

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) insider Alun Evans purchased 2,900 shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £4,930 ($6,188.80).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Performance

CYN traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.17). 283,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,305. The firm has a market cap of £115.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2,143.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a one year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 187.16 ($2.35).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

