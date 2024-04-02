Insider Buying: Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN) Insider Buys 262,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Levine purchased 262,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £18,340 ($23,022.85).
Molecular Energies Trading Up 31.4 %
LON:MEN traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.20 ($0.12). 1,303,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,349. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.82. Molecular Energies PLC has a one year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 144.16 ($1.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.66.
About Molecular Energies
