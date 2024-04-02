Insider Buying: Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN) Insider Buys 262,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Levine purchased 262,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £18,340 ($23,022.85).

Molecular Energies Trading Up 31.4 %

LON:MEN traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.20 ($0.12). 1,303,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,349. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.82. Molecular Energies PLC has a one year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 144.16 ($1.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.66.

About Molecular Energies

Molecular Energies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

