Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $194.88. 2,495,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

