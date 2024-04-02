Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells 25,750 Shares of Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares in the company, valued at $35,933,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20.
- On Monday, January 22nd, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50.
- On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,528. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 186,040 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $11,899,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
