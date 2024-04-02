Insider Selling: Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) VP Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.24. 202,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.15. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

