Insider Selling: Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV) Insider Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rice sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57), for a total value of £72,500 ($91,011.80).
Glenveagh Properties Price Performance
GLV remained flat at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 448,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,883. The company has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.12. Glenveagh Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10.
About Glenveagh Properties
