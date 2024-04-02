Insider Selling: Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV) Insider Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLVGet Free Report) insider Michael Rice sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57), for a total value of £72,500 ($91,011.80).

Glenveagh Properties Price Performance

GLV remained flat at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 448,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,883. The company has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.12. Glenveagh Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10.

About Glenveagh Properties

(Get Free Report)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, constructs and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers, local authorities, and the private rental sector in the Greater Dublin Area and Cork, Ireland. The company operates in three segments: Suburban, Urban, and Partnerships. It also provides financing and manufacturing services; and operates golf clubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glenveagh Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenveagh Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.