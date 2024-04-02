Insight Inv LLC Has $184,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight Inv LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hofer & Associates. Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 363,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOO traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.13. 3,525,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.64 and its 200 day moving average is $431.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

