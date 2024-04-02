Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.79. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,003,381. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

