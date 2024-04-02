InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Performance
NYSE NSPR opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
