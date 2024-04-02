InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 8.8% in March

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 142,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. 182,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,362. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

