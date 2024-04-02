Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Tops $266.96 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $17.78 or 0.00027184 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.21 billion and $266.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,595,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,573,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

