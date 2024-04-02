InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Financial Comparison

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace 15.81% 4.76% 2.15% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 38.61% 3.54% 2.07%

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Centerspace pays out 128.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centerspace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerspace and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 3 4 0 2.57 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerspace currently has a consensus price target of $65.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $17.44, suggesting a potential upside of 74.20%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerspace and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $261.31 million 3.24 $41.97 million $2.33 24.12 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $175.65 million 8.25 $68.32 million $0.47 21.30

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerspace. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerspace beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees,?Management and Operational Team to: (i)?to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)?to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii)?to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

