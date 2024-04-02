Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Acquired by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 182,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.

PSR stock opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $92.56. The company has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

