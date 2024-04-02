Invesco Asia Plans Dividend of GBX 6.90 (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Asia Stock Performance

IAT opened at GBX 314 ($3.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 301.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.42. Invesco Asia has a 1 year low of GBX 283 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.38). The stock has a market cap of £209.91 million, a P/E ratio of 981.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Invesco Asia

In other news, insider Neil Rogan bought 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £34,196.63 ($42,928.23). In related news, insider Sonya Huen Rogerson purchased 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £5,962.64 ($7,485.11). Also, insider Neil Rogan purchased 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £34,196.63 ($42,928.23). Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Asia

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

