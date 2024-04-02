Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.00

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 33187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,801,000 after buying an additional 393,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,627,000 after buying an additional 46,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486,162 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

