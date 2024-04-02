Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.00

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 33187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
