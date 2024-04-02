Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after buying an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 1,568,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

