Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 57,141 shares.The stock last traded at $88.24 and had previously closed at $89.73.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $807.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

