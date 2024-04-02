Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 57,141 shares.The stock last traded at $88.24 and had previously closed at $89.73.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $807.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
