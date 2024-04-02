Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,706. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

